Arkansas man dies after vehicle runs off state highway, crashes into tree

An Arkansas man was killed after his Pontiac swerved off a road and into a tree Saturday night in Poinsett County, state police said.

A 2005 Pontiac was heading south on Arkansas 135 near Lepanto around 8:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Pontiac left the road before the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle off the other side of the highway and into a tree, police said. The driver, 59-year-old Samuel B. Marshall of Turrell, was pronounced dead at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time, and no one else was hurt.

At least 323 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.