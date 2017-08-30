Robbed at gunpoint after giving man ride to Little Rock car wash, driver tells police

A 31-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon after he gave another man a ride to a car wash, authorities said.

The victim reported he gave a stranger a ride to a car wash across from a gas station in the 8800 block of Kanis Road, which is east of Baptist Health Medical Center near John Barrow Road.

They arrived shortly before 4 p.m., at which point the passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The robber ran south from the area after getting $100.

The report didn't list an occupation for the victim, and it didn't specify why he agreed to give the man a ride.

Authorities searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

The gunman is described as a black man who was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jean shorts, black shoes and a light blue and white ball cap.