Caught streaking, man gets 30 days

A streaker who darted across the field during a high school football game Monday at War Memorial Stadium had been on probation for a similar display in another city, he told police.

David Tyler Lloyd, 29, of Helena-West Helena was arrested Monday evening at the Little Rock venue on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, records show.

By Tuesday morning, Lloyd had pleaded guilty to the three charges and was sentenced to 30 days in jail on each charge, with the terms to run concurrently, according to a filing in Little Rock District Court.

The streaker ran from the south end zone to a north end zone exit in the fourth quarter of a game between Joe T. Robinson and Hot Springs Lakeside. He was caught by security guards outside the stadium.

While in custody, Lloyd reportedly said he was on probation for the "same type of incident" in Helena-West Helena.

Lloyd's jail term is to begin after a 180-day suspended sentence related to his probation.

Records show he had active warrants out of Brinkley and Prairie County for failure to appear as well as other warrants in Monroe County for probation violation, in Clarendon for probation violation, in Pulaski County for criminal mischief and in Little Rock for contempt of court.

Police said Lloyd was wrapped in a trash bag and towel before being transported to the Pulaski County jail.

The report said Lloyd also has been banned from War Memorial Stadium.

