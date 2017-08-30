Evans hard to hit; Travs down Cards

TRAVELERS 5, CARDINALS 1

Bryan Evans allowed four hits in six innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Springfield Cardinals in a 5-1 victory Tuesday in front of 5,374 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Evans (4-1) allowed 1 run while striking out 7 and walking 2.

Down 1-0, the Travs took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Dario Pizzano hit a two-run double, then scored on a single by Tyler Marlette en route to the two-run lead.

The Travs later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. Willie Argo scored on a force out in the seventh before coming home on a single in the ninth.

Argo and Chuck Taylor both finished 2 for 4 to lead the Travs, who finished with 11 hits. Tommy Edman, hitting ninth in the batting order, finished with two of the Cardinals' four hits. The others came from Oscar Mercado and John Nogowski.

Chris Ellis (5-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs and 4 hits. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Today's game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Lindsey Caughel (9-10, 4.07 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Zac Gallen (4-4, 3.72 ERA)

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

