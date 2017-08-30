Ex-court official faces fraud counts

A former Arkansas court administrator was arrested on fraud charges Friday after she ordered snacks and soft drinks through a government account and lied on mileage forms, according to court documents.

Kelsey Dawn Wilson, 37, of Paragould was arrested on 23 felony counts of nonfinancial identity fraud, according to an arrest affidavit.

Between Feb. 1, 2016, and Aug. 4, 2017, Wilson was employed by the state as a trial court administrator. She worked for Judge Randy Philhours in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, according to the state judiciary website.

During that time, Wilson used an office account with Quill.com, an office supply website, to order $612.35 in items for personal use, the affidavit said. Those items included snacks, soft drinks, water and battery chargers for phones.

Wilson also is accused of turning in false mileage reports to the clerk's office. That amount totaled to $1,861.42, the affidavit said.

A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued last week and fulfilled Friday, according to court documents.

Her bail was set at $5,000 Friday night, said an official with Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office.

