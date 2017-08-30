Ex-Arkansas police officer, candidate gets probation for Internet stalking of a child

A former Arkansas police officer was sentenced to seven years supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to Internet stalking of a child, online court records show.

In addition to the probation, 34-year-old Daniel Edward Wall of Huntsville must register as a sex offender. He entered the plea Friday in Logan County court.

He must also pay $2,150 in fees and court costs, according to the sentencing order.

Three counts of computer child pornography were dropped, online records show.

The Logan County sheriff's office began investigating Wall on March 6, 2016, when his Facebook account contacted another account set up by the department to pose as a 13-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Over a few days, Wall asked the girl for sexual photos and sent some of his own, the document says. He tried to set up a meeting with the girl, but his friend, who is an area constable, tipped him off to the sting operation, the document says. Wall was later arrested in April.

An Arkansas State Police agent reported that Wall was a former officer with the Paris Police Department and the Huntington Police Department, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He also ran an unsuccessful bid as a Republican candidate for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 75 seat in 2012.