Home / Latest News /
Fox hires conservative commentator Toni Lahren
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
NEW YORK — Fox News Channel has hired conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.
The network said Wednesday that Lahren will have a "signature role" on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network's opinion programming. Her primary home will be on Sean Hannity's show, where she was to debut Wednesday.
Lahren, who is 25, has quickly achieved a high profile in the conservative movement after her graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She has more than 4 million Facebook followers, and she produces her own videos with commentary on politics and culture.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fox hires conservative commentator Toni Lahren
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
ARMNAR says... August 30, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
It's "Tomi." And she's a hack who apparently enjoys getting schooled, seeing how often it happens. I cheered when she was summarily put in her place re: the ACA. Delicious.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... August 30, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
With predictable regularity, amgoo the misogynist raises its ugly head.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.