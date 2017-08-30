Gambling operation at convenience store shut down in Arkansas; owner arrested, authorities say

A gambling operation in Arkansas has been shut down and its owner arrested after undercover investigators played slot machines and were given prize money, according to authorities.

Authorities in Lonoke County said they served a warrant Wednesday at the Conoco convenience store at 200 N. Main St. in England after receiving multiple complaints of electronic slot machines being used.

The store then paid out cash money as winnings from the machines to the investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Six electronic gaming machines and more than $4,000 associated with illegal gaming were reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Store owner Golap Talukdar, 31, of Little Rock was arrested on six counts related to the operation of gambling, records show.

Three cashiers at the convenience store were also cited at the scene and released.

Talukdar was transported to the Lonoke County jail Wednesday afternoon. He was booked around 2:15 p.m. and released about two hours later on $3,500 bond.