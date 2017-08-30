Gang ties get look in LR teen's death

Little Rock police are investigating the killing of a 19-year-old man earlier this month as a gang-related homicide, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

Michael Davis of Little Rock was one of three people hit in an Aug. 14 shooting on Asher Avenue, according to a police report. Davis was shot in the head and died at a hospital the next day, police said. Authorities said the three shooting victims were inside a car.

Officer Steve Moore, a department spokesman, said authorities are investigating Davis' death as a gang-related killing. Moore said he did not know if Davis was a member of a gang.

In the Aug. 14 shooting, officers responded to a shooting report at 3:23 p.m. to the 5600 block of Asher Avenue, according to the report.

Officers found Davis in the front passenger seat of an Audi that had crashed into a truck parked near the corner of Asher Avenue and South Taylor Street, the report said.

The report said the Audi was hit by gunfire before it crashed into the truck. Witnesses told police the shots came from a white vehicle that, like the Audi, was traveling west on Asher Avenue.

Police identified the two other people hit in the shooting as 28-year-old Dominique Norris and 24-year-old Anjanette Yancy. Both had injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Davis' death was the 43rd homicide of the year in Little Rock. As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 45 homicides this year in Little Rock compared with the 42 killings police logged all of last year.

Metro on 08/30/2017