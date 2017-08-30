Warren's Burks warming up to Arkansas

Highly regarded junior receiver Treylon Burks said Tuesday that Arkansas was standing out among the schools recruiting him.

“They’re showing interest, sending letters and stuff like that,” Burks said. “I like them.”

Burks, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Warren, received an offer from South Carolina on Monday. He has received more than 10 offers in all, including from Arkansas, Auburn, South Florida and Memphis. He was the first freshman to be offered by Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

Burks said he likes Arkansas' offense under coordinator Dan Enos, who has had a 3,000-yard passer in both of his season with the Razorbacks.

“I just like the way they throw the ball, and I think it would be good for me,” Burks said.

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is Burks’ lead recruiter. He visited Fayetteville for the LSU game last November.

“It was a fun experience,” said Burks, who was timed at 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a freshman. “I met some of the coaches and some of the players and just had fun.”

Burks will probably not venture too far away from his grandmother and mother when he makes his college decision.

“Really thinking about staying at home, close to home; staying with the family," Burks said. "I really want to stay close to my grandma.”

Because Warren lacked the numbers of Little Rock Christian, Burks and several other Lumberjacks had to play both ways in the 43-28 loss to the Warriors at War Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Burks battled cramps but had 3 receptions for 23 yards, 3 rushes for 11 yards and 5 tackles and an interception against the Warriors.

“That’s something we have to do,” Warren coach Bo Hembree said. “Instead of waiting until later we wanted to do it this year to see if we could get them in shape. They all cramped up in the second half. It hurt us. It hurt us on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.”

Burks is only the second freshman to start for Hembree, the longtime Warren coach. Receiver Darveon Brown, a redshirt sophomore at Arkansas State, also started as a freshman. Burks recorded 41 receptions for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015.

Burks had a strong sophomore season with 57 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Lumberjacks to the Class 4A state championship.