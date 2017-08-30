Effects of Harvey on Razorback game in Little Rock will be minimal, forecasters say

Heavier rain amounts associated with Tropical Storm Harvey are forecast to fall far southeast of central Arkansas, leaving only a slight chance of precipitation for Thursday’s Razorback game in Little Rock.

Forecasters say between 2 to 3 inches of rain are possible in extreme southeast Arkansas through Friday morning. Other areas of the state will likely see much lighter amounts, including up to half an inch in the state’s capital city.

Kickoff for the Hogs' season opener against Florida A&M is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at War Memorial Stadium. Around that time, a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain is in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s.

Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office, said the potential impact on the Razorback game will be marginal as rain tapers off throughout the morning and afternoon Thursday.

“The good news is it looks like the storm is starting to weaken significantly,” Cross said shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast advisory for Harvey had it weakening into a tropical depression within the next several hours as it pushes into northeast Louisiana.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for southeast Arkansas, meaning isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially over the next 24 hours. The weather service said tornadoes associated with such tropical systems are typically weak and short-lived.

The greatest risk for severe weather will likely be Wednesday and into early Thursday, Cross said. Hail and strong winds are not expected as Harvey’s remnants affect the state.

Flash flooding will also be possible in that part of the state. The greatest threat, meteorologists say, will be along and east of a line from Hermitage to Monticello to DeWitt.

A flash flood watch had already been issued Wednesday morning for Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Monroe counties. It will be in place through Thursday evening, the weather service said.

Localized rainfall amounts exceeding 3 inches will be possible in the state’s southwest as Harvey’s bands of precipitation repeatedly move over those counties.

Harvey’s eastward track will take it through northern Louisiana by Thursday morning and into Arkansas by that afternoon. The system is expected to leave the state by late Thursday or early Friday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, War Memorial Stadium has advised attendees to not bring certain items such as umbrellas, coolers, ice chests, drones, weapons, noisemakers and pets. Rain gear is permitted.

Tickets, priced at $35 each, remained in six sections of the south end zone as of Wednesday morning. All other sections were reported sold out or unavailable.