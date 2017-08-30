Police: Bulldozer stolen from Arkansas school district property, used to damage several vehicles

Police in northeast Arkansas say two men stole a pickup as well as a bulldozer, which was later reportedly used to cause thousands of dollars in damage to vehicles at a salvage yard.

The thefts were reported to the Paragould Police Department on Friday, according to three reports filed last week.

One report details that a 1991 Ford F-150 XLT valued at $2,000 was stolen from the Paragould School District and found by a 72-year-old man from Dexter, Mo., in a water-logged ditch off Northend Avenue in Paragould.

The man, who works for Hessling Construction Inc. of Missouri, said that his bulldozer was also taken from school district property. It was found near the pickup at Autorama Auto Salvage, 715 N. 6th Ave.

The bulldozer was used to push open the locked gate to the salvage yard, where it caused damage to multiple vehicles inside, according to one report.

Authorities said the bulldozer was used to “push several cars together.”

“It appears that at that time the offender parked the bulldozer and began to break windows from other vehicles at random,” an officer noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the reports.