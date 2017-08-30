Public sex acts alleged in charges

Formal charges have been filed against an Arkansas man and woman who produced videos of sexual acts in public places in Jonesboro, authorities said Monday.

Leslie Sessions, 30, and Derek Calloway, 37, both of Trumann, each face three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct; three counts of sale, possession or distribution of obscene film; and three counts of promoting obscene performance, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a statement.

Each charge is a class D felony that can be punished by a prison term of up to six years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sessions and Calloway were arrested July 14 on warrants after a search of a residence where they both live.

Authorities received information that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places and that Calloway was recording her actions, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Police have said they believe the conduct occurred inside a local restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at the Arkansas Nature Center and at a local park.

Sessions and Calloway also promoted the video recordings on various social media sites, the release said.

