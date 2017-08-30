TONIGHT’S GAME

Ouachita Baptist vs. NW Okla. State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5, in Little Rock; KUOA, AM 1290 and FM 97.7, in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1, in Camden; KZNG, AM 1340 and FM 105.5, in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5, in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3, in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

2016 RECORDS OBU 7-4 in Great American Conference; NW Okla. State 4-7

COACHES Todd Knight (91-91 in 19th season at OBU, 119-123-2 in 25th season overall); Matt Walter (7-15 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall) SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 6-3.

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 42-34 last season.

COMMENTS Despite losing records in the first two seasons under Coach Matt Walter, Northwestern Oklahoma State won both of its season openers with a 59-56 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2016 and a 52-31 victory over UAM in 2015. ... Ouachita Baptist junior running back Kris Oliver made the All-GAC first team as a freshman in 2015 after rushing for 1,204 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he was on pace for a second 1,000-yard season last year when he broke his foot in the sixth game. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State junior wide receiver Horatio Smith was a 2016 All-GAC second-team pick after recording 781 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.