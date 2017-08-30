Trump pushes tax overhaul, says it's 'badly needed'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will kick off his lobbying effort for a tax overhaul at an event with a Midwestern manufacturing backdrop and some economic tough talk.

The one thing missing? A detailed proposal.

Instead, in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday, Trump will give remarks the White House said will focus on his "vision" for spurring job creation and economic growth by cutting rates and revising the tax code. Details will come later, officials said, when lawmakers work them out.

The tax push comes amid an intense September workload that requires Congress to act by month's end to fund the government and raise the debt limit as well as pass emergency spending for the Harvey disaster.

Ahead of the visit, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's tax plan should not include tax cuts for the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans. He also said it shouldn't increase budget deficits and should be written by both parties, not just the president's fellow Republicans.

"If the president wants to use populism to sell his tax plan, he ought to consider actually putting his money where his mouth is" and cuts taxes for the middle class, not the richest Americans, Schumer said.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump previewed his trip, stressing the politics. Calling Missouri a "wonderful state," he said the state's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill — up for re-election next year — is "opposed to big tax cuts" and said a "Republican will win" the state.

"Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed!" he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Trump kicks off the effort in Springfield, considered the birthplace of the historic Route 66 highway, known as "America's Main Street." Emphasizing domestic jobs, he's appearing at the Loren Cook Co., which manufactures fans, gravity vents, laboratory exhaust systems and energy recovery ventilators.

Officials suggested Trump would argue that cutting business taxes will benefit American companies and workers. The remarks were drafted by Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller with the speechwriting team, under Trump's guidance, the White House said.

Trump will be joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, said the White House. Also expected are Missouri elected officials, including Sen. Roy Blunt and Gov. Eric Greitens, as well as local business owners.

