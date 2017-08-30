Police: Man removes car battery after being robbed of keys at gunpoint in Little Rock Kmart parking lot

A 48-year-old Little Rock man removed the battery from his car after a gunman demanded his keys and then fled with them Tuesday night in the parking lot of Little Rock's soon-to-be-closed Kmart.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the store on Rodney Parham Road west of Interstate 430, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told investigators he was getting into his Dodge Challenger when a man asked for a lighter and returned a short time later brandishing a black handgun, the report said.

The gunman got in the Challenger, then got out and ran behind the store.

Officers searched the area for the gunman and also looked to see if he had dropped the keys in the area, but both efforts proved unsuccessful.

The victim removed the car's battery so the robber wouldn't be able to return and drive off in it, the report noted.

The Kmart, which has been open for more than 40 years, is in its final days. It's set to close permanently Sunday.