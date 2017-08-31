Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 31, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

After 3-month investigation, arrest made in armed robbery of Arkansas adult store

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:23 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities have arrested a man in an armed robbery of an adult store located along an Arkansas highway, the Texarkana Gazette reported Thursday.

The Miller County sheriff's office said Travon Mandel Peoples was in custody in Texas and awaiting extradition back to Arkansas in the May 22 holdup at Venus Adult Boutique at 6780 Arkansas 108.

The business was robbed by two masked gunmen who left with cash.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said evidence collected during the three-month investigation, including surveillance footage that provided a make, model and partial license plate of the getaway car, helped identify Peoples as being involved.

Click here to read the full story in the Texarkana Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: After 3-month investigation, arrest made in armed robbery of Arkansas adult store

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online