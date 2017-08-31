Home / Latest News /
After 3-month investigation, arrest made in armed robbery of Arkansas adult store
This article was published today at 9:23 a.m.
Authorities have arrested a man in an armed robbery of an adult store located along an Arkansas highway, the Texarkana Gazette reported Thursday.
The Miller County sheriff's office said Travon Mandel Peoples was in custody in Texas and awaiting extradition back to Arkansas in the May 22 holdup at Venus Adult Boutique at 6780 Arkansas 108.
The business was robbed by two masked gunmen who left with cash.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said evidence collected during the three-month investigation, including surveillance footage that provided a make, model and partial license plate of the getaway car, helped identify Peoples as being involved.
