Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 31, 2017, 5:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Ammunition distributor to expand in Arkansas, plans to create up to 100 jobs

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:53 p.m.


An ammunition distributor said Thursday that it is expanding in Arkansas and plans to create up to 100 jobs.

American Marksman Arkansas makes ammunition and components for firearms enthusiasts, U.S. military and law enforcement and security employees.

In a news release, the company said that it is growing in the Searcy area to add "advanced manufacturing positions."

American Marksman CEO Thomas A. K. Schmidt said: “We at American Marksman are proud and honored to be part of our nation’s military support structure and bring our operations to Searcy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Ammunition distributor to expand in Arkansas, plans to create up to 100 jobs

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online