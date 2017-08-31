Home / Latest News /
Ammunition distributor to expand in Arkansas, plans to create up to 100 jobs
An ammunition distributor said Thursday that it is expanding in Arkansas and plans to create up to 100 jobs.
American Marksman Arkansas makes ammunition and components for firearms enthusiasts, U.S. military and law enforcement and security employees.
In a news release, the company said that it is growing in the Searcy area to add "advanced manufacturing positions."
American Marksman CEO Thomas A. K. Schmidt said: “We at American Marksman are proud and honored to be part of our nation’s military support structure and bring our operations to Searcy.”
