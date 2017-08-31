Pickup driver, 21, killed in head-on collision on wet highway in Arkansas

A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday after his pickup collided head-on with a truck on a U.S. highway in Union County, state police said.

A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Calen Summerville of Junction City was heading south on U.S. 167 south of El Dorado around 5:55 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The pickup crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2014 Kenworth head-on, police said.

Summerville was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kenworth's driver, 53-year-old Malcolm Braggs of Ruston, La., was reportedly hospitalized for his injuries.

It was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, police said.

At least 325 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.