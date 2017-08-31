Police: Arkansas teen arrested on child-porn charge after several tips received

An Arkansas man faces a child-pornography charge after authorities say they received tips that he had multiple sexually explicit images on his computer.

Patrick Mays, 19, of Greene County was arrested Wednesday after the Jonesboro Police Department executed a search warrant that yielded several items of evidence, according to a news release.

The agency’s Crimes Against Children unit had received several tips in July related to the possession of child pornography. Similar tips were also received by the Arkansas State Police.

Mays was transported to the Green County jail, where he was to be held pending a probable cause hearing. That hearing was set for Thursday.