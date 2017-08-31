Arkansas man seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash involving garbage truck, authorities say

An Arkansas man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident involving a stationary garbage truck Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. as Bobby J. Sipes, 34, of Paragould was traveling east on Highway F near Holland, Mo., in Pemiscot County, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Sipes struck the rear of the stopped garbage truck while driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra.

Sipes was flown to a hospital in Memphis for serious injuries, according to authorities. His condition Thursday afternoon was not clear.

No driver was inside the garbage truck at the time of the crash.