Break-in targets west Little Rock home where police say man killed self, two children

Days after authorities found the bodies of a man and his two children inside a west Little Rock home, someone broke into the residence and stole televisions and tools, authorities said.

The bodies of 39-year-old Robert Mangan and his two children, ages 4 and 5, were found in a bed together on Aug. 20 at the home on Birchwood Drive west of Interstate 430. Police believe Mangan killed the two children and then himself.

A report filed Wednesday indicates a break-in occurred at the same home sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

According to the report, windows of the home were broken and at least one door kicked in. The intruder or intruders then made off with multiple televisions and tools.

The report says homicide detectives were notified of the burglary.

No suspects were named, and no arrests have been made.