Convicted killer originally from Arkansas dies after fight at Mississippi prison

WOODVILLE, Miss. — An inmate has died after a fight in a privately run Mississippi prison.

Management & Training Corp. says in a news release Thursday that 39-year-old Deandre Davis died Wednesday at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The release says Davis was wounded during a fight in the housing area and died in an ambulance. The death is under investigation, and the prison was put on lockdown.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Davis was serving a life sentence for murder, armed robbery and arson. He was convicted in Tunica County in 2003.

In 2001, Davis and two other people traveled from where they lived in Helena-West Helena to buy beer in Tunica, Miss. One of the people who was in the car, Lashalle Braggs, testified that Davis was riding in the back seat and killed the driver, 30-year-old Kevin Knowlton, by shooting him in the back of the head.

Braggs testified that she and Davis walked to a nearby house and got a ride back to Helena-West Helena. She testified that Davis returned to Tunica County with a jug of gas, put the body back in the car and burned the body and the car. The burned vehicle was discovered in a field the next day.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld Davis' conviction in 2004, and the state Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from him in 2005.