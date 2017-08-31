Driver killed when his vehicle hits tree

An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a road and into a tree Saturday night in Poinsett County, state police said.

A 2005 Pontiac was heading south on Arkansas 135 near Lepanto around 8:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Pontiac left the road before the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle off the other side of the highway and into a tree, police said. The 59-year-old driver, who was from Turrell, was pronounced dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

The man was not being identified because his next of kin had not been notified as of Wednesday, state police said.

Metro on 08/31/2017