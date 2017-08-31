WALLY HALL: Expect SEC to show its might in first week

There is not one SEC conference game during this opening weekend, as five teams play at neutral sites against good opponents and nine others also go for a 1-0 record.

It starts tonight in The Rock and ends Monday in Atlanta, which hosts Alabama vs. Florida State on Saturday and Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech on Monday.

The main thing is football has arrived. We wait nine months for the next three, and it is worth it. Here's the first week's picks:

FAMU at ARKANSAS

Neither rain nor heat nor gloom of night should stay these Razorbacks from the swift completion of their appointed round. Don't expect to see all of the Hogs' weapons. Arkansas 49-7.

ARKANSAS STATE at NEBRASKA

Both teams want to find answers to some questions, especially on their offensive lines. The Red Wolves will not be looking ahead to hosting Miami. Nebraska 28-21.

FLORIDA STATE vs. ALABAMA

Many think this is the first of two meetings these teams will have, with the second being in the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have never lost a season opener at their current schools, but there are no ties in college football. Alabama 31-28.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN at AUBURN

Gus Malzhan is looking to answer some offensive questions, but the biggest challenge might be winning the coin toss. Auburn 49-10.

FLORIDA vs. MICHIGAN

When Gators Coach Jim McElwain suspended 10 players for this game, the Wolverines should have jumped to a 14-point favorite in this game in Arlington, Texas, but they didn't. Jim Harbaugh is supposed to be some sort of magician, but he's going to have trouble making the Gators disappear. Florida 27-24.

APPALACHIAN STATE at GEORGIA

The Mountaineers are favored to win the Sun Belt and the Bulldogs the SEC East -- which no one ever confuses with the Sun Belt -- plus Kirby Smart has 17 returning starters. This one could be close for a while. Georgia 41-23.

KENTUCKY at SOUTHERN MISS

The question is how did the Wildcats agree to play a game in Hattiesburg? It really shouldn't matter as the Wildcats look to improve with 17 starters returning. Kentucky 56-3.

LSU vs. BYU

This game was moved from NRG Stadium in Houston to the Superdome in New Orleans, but just as the teams will still get wet going to and from the game, it doesn't really matter. Ed Orgeron was not going to lose this opener, and now that its essentially a home game the Tigers will roll. LSU 35-17.

SOUTH ALABAMA at OLE MISS

The Grove may not have many happy moments this season, so the Rebels will embrace this game like the opponent didn't have South in its name. Ole Miss 38-10.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at MISS. STATE

Like the Hogs, the Dogs scheduled a win in their opener. Mississippi State 41-3.

MISSOURI STATE at MISSOURI

The Tigers are down, but not out. Missouri 24-0.

SOUTH CAROLINA vs. N.C. STATE

The Charlotte, N.C., venue is practically a home game for the Wolfpack, a team that is supposed to be improved. The Gamecocks have nine starters back on offense, which means the defense will get most of Will Muschamp's attention, and that's his specialty. South Carolina 31-24.

VANDERBILT at MIDDLE TENN. ST.

Could be a nail-biter, but the Commodores are bigger, if not better. Vanderbilt 24-17.

TEXAS A&M at UCLA (Sunday)

Fourth quarterback in four years for the Aggies. The wolves are living on Kevin Sumlin's front porch. UCLA 35-21.

TENNESSEE vs. GEORGIA TECH (Monday)

The Vols need to make an early statement for their Coach Butch Jones. They've had a month to prepare for the Yellowjackets' Triple-Option offense. Tennessee 27-24.

