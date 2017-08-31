Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE CONWAY Bream fishing is excellent found around lily pads and shoreline cover with live worms or crickets. Crappie fishing is good around cypress trees and creek channels on live minnows and jigs. Bass fishing has been good early in the morning on topwater baits, but they’re hitting plastic worms later in the day. GREERS FERRY LAKE Bass fishing has been good day and night. Spinnerbaits and small crankbaits are getting bites in shallow water. Jigs and plastic worms are catching fish in the

middle depths, while deeper fish are hitting Texas rigged worms. Use football head jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater plugs at night. Crappie are fat and eating minnows and jigs suspended in depths of 15-30 feet. Catfishing is good all over the lake with some good fish coming in from real shallow water. Bream

fishing is good from shallow water out to 27 feet or so on crickets and crawlers, with some artificial baits working shallow. Hybrids and white bass are biting all over the lake on top and on structure from 30-50 feet of water day and night. Use live bait, inline spinners, grubs, spoons, swimbaits and Alabama rigs.

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass are biting buzzbaits, drop-shots, jigs, crankbaits, wacky rig worms, spinnerbaits, and Sweet Beavers in depths of 10 feet, about 10-15 feet off the weeds at dusk and dawn. They also are suspending under white bass chasing the shad in depths of about 12-18 feet in deep water. Kentucky bass are being caught on hair jigs, spoons and minnows in the deep water mixed in with the black bass. Some White bass are schooling at the east end and are hitting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons and deep-diving Bandits and Bombers. Crappie are stacked around channel and brush piles. They are biting crappie minnows and Tennessee Shad jigs. Lots of 11- to 15-inch crappie are being caught 12-15 feet and 17-20 feet depths. Lots of redear are being caught on the west end with crickets and live worms.