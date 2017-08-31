Former Razorback, NBA player arrested again in Arkansas

A former Razorback basketball player who went on to play in the NBA was arrested Wednesday in Fayetteville weeks after he was charged in a DWI case.

A report from the Fayetteville Police Department shows Ronnie Brewer, 32, was arrested about 3:15 p.m. after being pulled over near North Leverett Avenue and West Sycamore Street.

Police say Brewer was driving a Cadillac Escalade 35 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The officer asked for Brewer's drivers license and he handed over a notice that his license had been suspended, the report said, noting that Brewer was arrested July 22 in a DWI case. A temporary license that he had been issued after that expired on Aug. 21, the report said, and his full license is suspended through Feb. 21, 2018.

Brewer was booked into the Washington County jail on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was no longer listed as an inmate there Thursday.