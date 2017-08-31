Tornado warnings issued in Arkansas; nearly 9 inches of rain recorded in 1 city as Harvey remnants hit state

1:12 P.M. UPDATE:

Another tornado warning has been issued for two eastern Arkansas counties.

The National Weather Service says that warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m. for Lee and St. Francis counties.

Around 1:05 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Tunica, Miss., moving northwest at 15 mph.

1 P.M. UPDATE:

A tornado warning has been issued for a portion of extreme eastern Arkansas, including West Memphis, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for central Crittenden County, according to an alert.

Meteorologists say a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whitehaven, Tenn., at 1 p.m. moving northwest at 15 mph.

EARLIER STORY:

Nearly 9 inches of rain has fallen in one northeast Arkansas city, making it the hardest hit as remnants of former Hurricane Harvey saturate that part of the state, meteorologists say.

Reports of road closures as well as possible flooding in residential areas of Woodruff County had been recorded Thursday morning, said Heather Cross of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

McCrory, a town of about 1,850 residents in Woodruff County, has seen the most rainfall thus far, the weather service said.

That county as well as Monroe and Prairie counties are under a flash flood warning until 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

“They have been pretty hard hit since this morning,” Cross said.

Cross said between 3 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is expected in those areas before bands associated with Harvey push out of the state late Thursday or early Friday.

Portions of extreme eastern Arkansas could see up to 6 inches before Harvey travels into Tennessee and Mississippi.

The bands have created a “tight gradient” for precipitation, meaning some areas of northeast and eastern Arkansas could see more significant totals than others.

In Little Rock, which will host the Razorback football team's season opener at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening, a 30 percent chance of rain is still in the forecast. Forecasters say between 1 to 2 inches could fall in central Arkansas.