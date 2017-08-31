Little Rock police release photo of suspect accused of forcing woman into car at Park Plaza mall, robbing her

Police on Thursday released a photo of one of the two people they believe robbed a woman and forced her into a car at Little Rock's Park Plaza mall a week ago.

The 23-year-old victim told officers who responded Aug. 24 that while she was walking in the parking deck of the shopping center about 7 p.m., a white Chrysler 200 pulled up next to her.

A white male reportedly got out of the car and placed a gun to her head. She told officers she was forced into the vehicle, robbed of her car keys and wallet and later dropped off in the area of Markham Street and Jack Stephens Drive.

The two robbers later returned to the mall, located at 6000 W. Markham St., and took the woman’s blue 2015 Dodge Challenger with an orange hood and 24-inch chrome rims, according to a previous report.

One suspect, who police released a photo of, was described as a white male who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The other was listed as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Arkansas Online reporter Brandon Riddle contributed to this report.