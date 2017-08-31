Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 31, 2017, 8:44 a.m.

Little Rock woman accused of stabbing housemate in arms with knives, screwdriver

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:17 a.m.

lori-anne-wigginton-43-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lori Anne Wigginton, 43, of Little Rock

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday after she stabbed a housemate with knives and a screwdriver, police said.

Little Rock officers were sent sometime before 9:15 p.m. to investigate a reported assault at the residence of 43-year-old Lori Anne Wigginton, who lives in a mobile home park at 9500 S. Heights Road, according to a police report.

A victim who also lives at the residence told investigators Wigginton stabbed him in the palm and elbow with knives and a screwdriver, the report said.

The victim also had two small cuts on his left forearm, police noted.

Wigginton was charged with second-degree domestic battery. She is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Friday.

