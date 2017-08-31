Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman accused of stabbing housemate in arms with knives, screwdriver
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:17 a.m.
A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday after she stabbed a housemate with knives and a screwdriver, police said.
Little Rock officers were sent sometime before 9:15 p.m. to investigate a reported assault at the residence of 43-year-old Lori Anne Wigginton, who lives in a mobile home park at 9500 S. Heights Road, according to a police report.
A victim who also lives at the residence told investigators Wigginton stabbed him in the palm and elbow with knives and a screwdriver, the report said.
The victim also had two small cuts on his left forearm, police noted.
Wigginton was charged with second-degree domestic battery. She is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.
A court date is scheduled for Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman accused of stabbing housemate in arms with knives, screwdriver
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.