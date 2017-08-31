Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Smaller crowd begins tailgating hours ahead of Hogs' season opener in Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT
When asked why tailgating at War Memorial Stadium bests other Arkansas venues, Kent Berry, beer in hand, had a repetitive answer: “location, location, location.”
Berry, from Gravel Ridge, and his friends scored the first-in-line spot underneath a tree near Coleman Creek at the east end of the War Memorial Park Golf Course. They were eating, drinking and dancing Thursday in anticipation for the 7 p.m. kickoff when the Razorbacks take on Florida A&M.
Berry and his buddies showed up at the designated tailgating area around 4 a.m. to a diminished crowd from years past, he said. Normally, the hillside is a “sea of red,” said fellow tailgater Rance Golde. He said the Thursday game slot as well as concerns about rain likely kept people home.
Still, Berry and his buddies enjoyed a buffet of ham, cajun sausage, beef baloney and homemade bacon cooked with a sugar cure.
“Nobody tailgates in Arkansas like they tailgate at War Memorial,” Berry said, wearing a jersey emblazoned with his first name. Fayetteville might have “bells and whistles,” he added, but Little Rock mixes people from all corners of the state.
A few tents down the line, tailgater Hayley Jones agreed with Berry's sentiment. She gestured at an empty green hillside. Usually, she said, it's “just people as far as you can see.”
Jones said she's concerned this year is the last of the Razorback appearances at the Little Rock venue. She and another tailgater, Cameron Aviles, are nurses who were off work Thursday. But many of their friends weren't so lucky, she said.
Aviles also fretted about the possible end of games at War Memorial. Hosting a Razorback game in central Arkansas makes the experience accessible to southern Arkansans because a trip to Fayetteville isn't feasible for many people below Little Rock, he said.
The drive is costly, and hotels would have to be booked far in advance, he said. Plus, there's the possibility of drunken driving, Jones added.
Jones said if her fears are realized, she might have to watch the game on television next year instead of getting in line at 6:30 a.m., like she did today.
“We certainly will still party,” she said. “We just might not make it to Fayetteville.”
YoungHog says... August 31, 2017 at 11:58 a.m.
GO HOGS
hah406 says... August 31, 2017 at 11:58 a.m.
The possibility of drunken driving because of going to Fayetteville? What BS! The tailgating at WMS is about nothing but a bunch of drunks getting together, half of whom don't bother to go to the game.
KingCoyote says... August 31, 2017 at 12:26 p.m.
Glad this might be the last game in LR. Woooo...pig....foooey!
Delta2 says... August 31, 2017 at 12:36 p.m.
If these yahoos think this is the best tailgating around, then the bar has been set incredibly low. Razorbacks, if you want to be taken seriously, give up on this Little Rock nonsense.
FightingScot says... August 31, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.
Sad to see the end of such a long standing tradition, but hey, money rules in all of football. No reason the Patsy game can't be held in Fayetteville, except probably even fewer people would attend than Little Rock. Wish they would keep the Patsy game in LR to help keep the state unified.
