Police identify woman shot in leg during fight outside vacant Little Rock home

Police have identified a woman who was shot in the leg outside a vacant Little Rock home during an altercation among multiple people.

An officer with the Little Rock Police Department said he heard gunshots around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 16th and Elm streets.

Outside a residence, 32-year-old shooting victim Lashonda Lewis of Little Rock was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a report. She was listed as an acquaintance of the shooter.

Lewis said that when she attempted to break up a fight among an 18-year-old and two women in their early 20s, another person came outside the residence and fired a gun into the air twice.

The shooter then ran over toward the altercation and fired the gun toward the ground, Lewis said. One gunshot then ricocheted and struck her in her right calf muscle area, according to authorities.

Lewis was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock and was expected to survive her injuries.

The officer noted that the shooter and two suspected accomplices fled the scene. Officers and a police dog tried to find the three but were unsuccessful, the report states.

Police listed three suspects — two 18-year-old black men and a third black male whose age was not listed — though their names did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Thursday afternoon.