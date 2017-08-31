Police: Boy killed after vehicle leaves rain-soaked Arkansas road, strikes tree

A minor was killed after he lost control of a vehicle, causing it to leave a rain-soaked Arkansas road and strike a tree, state police said.

The wreck happened just after midnight Wednesday as the male driver, whose age was listed as unknown, was driving a 2006 Ford west on U.S. 82 in Union County, according to a report.

Police say the vehicle veered off the highway and later collided into a nearby tree.

Travel conditions at the time were described as rainy and wet.

The minor’s death was one of at least 324 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, based on preliminary state police figures.