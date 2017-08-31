Home / Latest News /
Professors get $300,000 grant for digital fake-news detector
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two Penn State professors have received $300,000 from the National Science Foundation to develop technology that will enable digital devices to weed out fake news.
The university says information sciences and technology professor Dongwon Lee and communications professor S. Shyam Sundar are working on the project.
Lee says fake news "has been around for decades" but has been "exacerbated" on the Internet and social media platforms.
The professors plan to investigate "characteristic indicators of fake news" and develop complex formulas that will enable digital devices to recognize those indicators and purge stories that contain them.
Sundar has researched the psychology of online news consumption for two decades.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Professors get $300,000 grant for digital fake-news detector
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
3WorldState1 says... August 31, 2017 at 3:17 p.m.
These types of solutions will certainly help online, but I wish we could go back to a time where our FCC wouldn't allow just completely bogus and outright lies to be spewed on our airwaves. This would be pretty easy to enforce. I watch Fox" quite often. And it's their Opinion shows that lie tru their teeth constantly, but the news is just right on the line, many times over the line or constantly insinuating. It can be done. You lie, you pay.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.