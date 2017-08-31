RB ready in spite of hurricane

FAYETTEVILLE -- Devwah Whaley has more on his mind than making his first start for the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight against Florida A&M.

The sophomore tailback is from Beaumont, Texas, which has been pelted by an estimated 48 inches of rain the past few days because of Hurricane Harvey, including 26 on Tuesday.

Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema said some of Whaley's family members are among thousands in the Houston area who have been forced to leave their homes due to flooding. Bielema said Whaley's family is staying with other family members.

"I brought him in today just to make sure everything's OK with where his mind is at," Bielema said Wednesday. "He assured me everything's good, and he's ready to rock and roll.

"He'll do everything he can to honor his family by the way he plays, I'm sure."

Bielema is confident Whaley, who rushed 110 times for 602 yards and 3 touchdowns last season, won't be distracted tonight.

"He's a very mature young man," Bielema said. "I think that's why he had success a year ago. Obviously because of his physical skills, but also his demeanor, his personality. The same thing holds true now, I think."

Arkansas has other players from the Houston area, including defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, defensive back Ryder Lucas, running back Connor McPherson and linebacker Brandon DePrato.

"Our kids, their concerns obviously are always with their loved ones," Bielema said. "It's just a lot of things to navigate through. As a head coach, obviously anything I can do, we're going to do that. But your first priority it always your kids here and their families."

Quarterback Austin Allen said earlier this week the flooding from Harvey was a tough situation.

"Our prayers are out with people from Houston," Allen said. "We have two guys from Houston on the team, Devwah Whaley and Brandon Prato. They're hanging in tough. I'm sure they want to be back and helping them out, but they're here trying to get through it.

"Their families are keeping them focused and telling them they're fine and trying to make it up to the game, and if they can't make it up to the game they'll find a way to watch it."

Game-day WRs

The participation of receivers Jared Cornelius and T.J. Hammonds will be game-day decisions, according to University of Arkansas, Fayetteville coaches.

Coach Bret Bielema said both receivers practiced this week. Hammonds has been back since early last week after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early August. Cornelius returned to practice this week after sitting out since early in camp to rehabilitate a tight back.

Beamer backing

Frank Beamer, who led Virginia Tech to a 238-121-1 record in 29 seasons, urged fans to have patience with Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema during a speaking engagement Wednesday at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club.

Bielema is 25-26 entering his fifth season at Arkansas, with records of 7-6, 8-5 and 7-6 after a 3-9 start in 2013.

Beamer was 24-40-1 in his first six seasons at Virginia Tech, including 2-8-1 in his sixth season.

Bielema was 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin before taking the Arkansas job.

"I think you hire a good coach, and I think you guys have got a great coach here at Arkansas," Beamer said of the key to winning on a consistent basis. "He's been proven, he's sound, he's solid and has toughness. I think after that, if you have a good one and he's doing things the right way, then you give him time because it's going to come around."

Beamer indicated his program at Virginia Tech was similar to Bielema's off the field.

"We were doing things the right way," he said. "We were graduating our kids. We were stressing academics. We were wanting to do right off the field and recruiting good kids. Thank goodness the people at Tech felt the same way and hung in there with me when most places, that wouldn't happen now."

Bielema has talked recently about the Razorbacks' improvement academically and socially, and the need to make a move on the field.

"He's doing things the right way," Beamer said. "Make sure, in my opinion, you give him enough time to get the job done."

QB Tour

Ever wonder why Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, typically wearing a dress suit, walks from point to point on the field with the quarterbacks prior to games?

Enos likes to go over scenarios and situations to reaffirm the game plan.

"He's going through our sheet with as many situations as you can think of," quarterback Austin Allen said. "We're pretty in tune with it. Hearing it again, what he's thinking, is really helpful."

Different Pettway

Redshirt sophomore La'Michael Pettway said he recognized the receivers needed him this season, leading to an improvement in his maturity in studying off the field and becoming a leader.

"It happened when you just knew you had to be that guy, the older guy in the room," Pettway said. "You've got younger guys following you, so you couldn't be a bad example."

Pettway said receivers coach Michael Smith stressed taking a dominant approach to every game.

"I'm a big body, so I feel like that's something I bring to the table," the 6-2, 220-pounder said. "That would be something you should notice."

