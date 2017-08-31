Search continues for missing hiker who disappeared at Arkansas park

Crews continued their search Wednesday for a hiker who disappeared Sunday at a state park in Northwest Arkansas.

The hiker, identified by authorities as 33-year-old Rodney Letterman of Bartlesville, Okla., was last seen while hiking with a friend at Devil's Den State Park.

When the friend returned after a trip to his car, Letterman was nowhere to be found.

Letterman's cellphone was found, and the hiker reportedly had about 1.5 liters of water with him.

Meg Matthews, a spokesman for Arkansas State Parks, said Wednesday morning that Letterman had not been found. Crews from several counties and the State Parks and Tourism Department have been involved in the search.

Letterman stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds, according to authorities.

State Desk on 08/31/2017