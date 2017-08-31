State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;--;Good;Fair;Good

CONWAY;Good;Excellent;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Poor;Good;Good;--

MAUMELLE;Good;Good;Poor;Good

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

SUNSET;Poor;Fair;Poor;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Fair;Fair;Fair;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Poor;Poor;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Fair;Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

Expect 2-4 hours of generation unless significant rainfall occurs from the weather system moving up from the Gulf Coast. Midges, soft hackles and sowbugs, along with Woolly Buggers, are working well for fly anglers. Pink-colored Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing. Call the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system, (501) 362-5150, for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see the generation schedule forecast.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

BUFFALO RIVER

The river has good current, but levels are dropping. Crankbaits and soft-plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER

Water levels have decreased but remain in the 15,000 cfs range with four to five generators running. Moving out of a new moon, the bite will possibly slow down a little as the cycle progresses. Orange and black jigs have been productive, as have Rogues and stick baits with orange bellies, black backs, and silver sides. Swim them mid-depth. Orange and/or yellow PowerBait still catches rainbow trout.

NORFORK TAILWATER

The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. A favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan worm with a ruby midge dropper.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been good this week. Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek and Parker Flat on ¼-ounce spoons or PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. Hybrids are being caught between Beaver town and Holiday Island pulling with Rapalas and Berkley Flick'r Shad in depths of 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Excellent;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Fair;--;Excellent;--

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Poor;Excellent;Good;--

POINSETT;--;Good;--;Good

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting Y2Ks and guppies. When the trout go off the bite and trout can be seen chasing the Y2K but not hitting it. It is best to put a small dropper nymph about a foot behind the Y2K and they will eat it. Hot pink and white trout magnets have been working great on smallmouth and trout for spin fishers.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Fair

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Excellent;Good;Good;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Good;Good;--;Fair

OUACHITA;Poor;Fair;Excellent;--

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is extremely slow. Live bait presentations are best presented under a bobber or just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms, nightcrawlers, waxworms or mealworms are excellent, along with live minnows and crickets. Artificial lures are unproductive. White bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

