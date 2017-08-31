Thomas, Warford lead OBU by Northwestern Oklahoma

ARKADELPHIA -- Shun'cee Thomas rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns as Ouachita Baptist University opened its season with a 31-28 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at A.U. Williams Field.

Northwestern scored with 3:06 left to make it 31-28 and got the ball back at its own 33 with 31 seconds remaining, but the Rangers advanced to only the OBU 35 before time ran out.

Thomas scored on 7- and 1 yard-runs in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-7 advantage. OBU rolled up 255 yards on the ground and held a 455-363 advantage in total yards. The Tigers also enjoyed a nine-minute advantage in time of possession.

OBU quarterback Austin Warford completed 14 of 21 passes for 200 yards and ran for 84 more on 17 carries. La'Darious McElroy was the Tigers' leading receiver with 53 yards on four receptions. Allie Freeman caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 43-yard reception in the fourth quarter that set up OBU's final touchdown.

Isaiah Weed completed 19 of 27 passes for 178 yards for the Rangers, tossing scoring passes of 9 yards to Da'Shawn Gordon and 22 yards to Gavin Garner. Gordon led all receivers with 10 catches and 93 yards.

OBU's Ernest Reed sacked Weed and forced a fumble on the game's final play.

Barry Bennett and Drew Harris also came up with scoring runs for the Tigers. Bennett ran in from the 4 with 10:27 left that gave the Tigers the lead for good. Harris collected his 3-yard touchdown with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter that gave OBU a 31-21 cushion.

Elijah Jones led OBU's defense with 10 tackles. Zach Miller's interception at the OBU 5 early in the third quarter stopped a Northwestern drive.

Northwestern's Anthony Cota scored the game's first touchdown, running in from 31 yards out to cap a 12-play, 84-yard drive with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

OBU responded with an 8-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Thomas' 7-yard run.

Thomas added his 1-yard touchdown at the 6:13 mark of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 21-7 advantage. That drive took five plays and went for 68 yards.

After Weed and Garner connected for their touchdown pass with 3:25 left before halftime, OBU kicker Cole Antley drilled a 30-yard field goal to end the half for 24-14 Tigers' lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jacob Peyton ran in from the 5 with 12:50 remaining to pull the Rangers to within 24-21, but a 7-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Harris's 3-yard touchdown run.

Northwestern's ensuing drive went nine plays and 65 yards. Weed hit Gordon for the 9-yard score with 3:06 remaining.

