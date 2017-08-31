TONIGHT’S GAC GAMES
Harding vs.
Henderson State
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, in Searcy
INTERNET hardingsports.com, hsusports.com
2016 RECORDS Henderson State 8-3 in Great American Conference; Harding 13-1, 11-0 in GAC
COACHES Scott Maxfield (88-43 in 13th season at Henderson State, 117-55 in 16 seasons overall); Paul Simmons (first season)
SERIES Henderson State leads 32-19-1. LAST MEETING Harding won 35-3 last season.
COMMENTS Harding enters the game with a new head coach and a new starting quarterback, junior Terrence Dingle, whose only start came in a 35-7 victory over East Central last year. Dingle had 10 carries for 30 yards and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass. … Henderson senior defensive end Sam Johnson was a first team All-GAC selection after leading the team with 87 tackles and 15 tackles for loss. … Henderson State and Harding have hardly played each other close in the past six seasons; only twice in that time have their games been decided by a single score. Last season’s 35-3 victory by Harding was the widest margin since Henderson State’s 38-10 victory in 2012.
Arkansas Tech vs. Southern Arkansas
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville
RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia; KCJC-FM, 102.3, in Russellville
INTERNET arkansastechsports.com; muleriderathletics.com
2016 RECORDS Arkansas Tech 6-5 in Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 9-3, 9-2 in GAC
COACHES Bill Keopple (42-42 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall); Raymond Monica (23-22 in five seasons at Tech, 68-56 overall in 12 seasons overall) SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 45-31-4.
LAST MEETING Southern Arkansas won 28-21 last season.
COMMENTS Southern Arkansas is ranked No. 22 in the NCAA Division II AFCA coaches poll and was picked by GAC coaches as the favorite to win the conference. … Arkansas Tech is 5-1 in season openers since the GAC was formed in 2011. … SAU running back Michael Nunnery is the leading returning rusher in the GAC after rushing for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Arkansas Tech senior quarterback Ty Reasnor will start against SAU, the team which he sustained a season-ending injury against last season after passing for 727 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Junior Joshua Qualls will be the backup.
