VIDEO: Thief uses hammer to break into Arkansas pharmacy, steals pills, authorities say

Pine Bluff police are searching for a burglar who broke the glass of a pharmacy door with a hammer before stealing pills early Tuesday, according to a news release.

Two officers were called to the Chapel Pharmacy at 3800 S. Camden Road around 12:30 a.m., police said. The glass door was broken, and prescription drugs were scattered on the ground, police said.

The release states that on the pharmacy's security footage, a person is seen with a cloth over his mouth entering the store, sweeping medication off a shelf into a bag and leaving.

The thief reportedly made it in and out of the store in less than a minute before running away.

A complete inventory of what was taken is still pending, the release said.

[VIDEO: Footage of pharmacy break-in]

Police have not identified the suspect.