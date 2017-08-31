Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Thief uses hammer to break into Arkansas pharmacy, steals pills, authorities say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
- Comment (1)
Pine Bluff police are searching for a burglar who broke the glass of a pharmacy door with a hammer before stealing pills early Tuesday, according to a news release.
Two officers were called to the Chapel Pharmacy at 3800 S. Camden Road around 12:30 a.m., police said. The glass door was broken, and prescription drugs were scattered on the ground, police said.
The release states that on the pharmacy's security footage, a person is seen with a cloth over his mouth entering the store, sweeping medication off a shelf into a bag and leaving.
The thief reportedly made it in and out of the store in less than a minute before running away.
A complete inventory of what was taken is still pending, the release said.
[VIDEO: Footage of pharmacy break-in]
Police have not identified the suspect.
Marks says... August 31, 2017 at 3:11 p.m.
And apparently he knew exactly which shelf to go to. Hmmm...
