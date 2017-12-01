24-year-old injured in shooting in Arkansas church's parking lot, authorities say

A shooting in the parking lot of an Arkansas church left one man injured Wednesday night, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 1018 Wilson St., where they found 24-year-old Antonio Wilson in the facility's front parking lot with a gunshot wound in his right leg, the newspaper reported.

Wilson, who said he was from Little Rock, was reportedly treated on the scene and later taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots and saw two vehicles in the church parking lot: a white Chevrolet pickup and a dark-colored car similar to a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, the News-Times reported.

The vehicles reportedly left the area, heading east on Wilson Street.

Police had named no suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.