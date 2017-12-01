Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 01, 2017, 10:11 a.m.

46-year-old man fatally shot in Arkansas, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 8:09 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A homicide late Thursday in Pine Bluff left a 46-year-old man dead, according to police.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of several gunshots in the area of Vaugine and Hickory streets.

There, authorities found John Stepps lying near his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Stepps was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

