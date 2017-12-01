Arkansan accused of beating, torturing wife pleads guilty in her death

An Arkansan accused of torturing and beating his wife to death pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to first-degree murder Friday morning, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

John Christopher Davis, 29, held his wife, 24-year-old Victoria Annabeth Davis, captive at their home on south Hill Avenue in Fayetteville for hours while he and others kicked and beat her with a baseball bat, authorities said. Davis reportedly died Aug. 19, 2015.

Though Davis was originally charged with capital murder, prosecutors waived the death penalty after learning of his low IQ, the newspaper reported.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Davis was sentenced to 37 years in state prison.