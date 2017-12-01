Home / Latest News /
Doctors plan Hot Spring clinic to certify conditions needed for medical marijuana card
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.
Four Arkansas doctors are planning to open a clinic that will certify conditions needed for patients to apply for a medical marijuana card, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Drs. Randy Hill, Kyle Roper, David Slay and Greg Whorton told the newspaper that they hope to open the Compassionate Care Clinic at a plaza at 173 Marion Anderson Road in the next few weeks.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016 requires a written doctor's certification of certain conditions — including cancer, glaucoma, Crohn's disease, epilepsy and AIDS — when applying for a registry identification card.
Doctors at the clinic will certify patients for qualifying conditions, the newspaper reported.
"Patients in the community voted it in," the newspaper quoted Hill as saying, referring to the amendment.
"We don't want patients to have to travel 100 miles to get their [applications] filled out. A lot of these are our own patients, and we want to make sure we're attending to their needs."
drs01 says... December 1, 2017 at 11:50 a.m.
If this is handled like the wholesale issuance of "handicap cards" dangling from the rear view mirrors of seemingly healthy people who exchange them with friends in need of a good parking space at malls, race tracks, casinos, and sporting events, then .......welcome to Arkansas
