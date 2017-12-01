PHOTO: Arkansas woman finds python wrapped around her shower head

Around 2 a.m. Friday, an Arkansas woman went into her bathroom, pulled back the curtain and found a 20-inch ball python wrapped around her shower head.

It was the climactic finale to a series of snake-sightings at the Conway apartment complex, according to Rodney Paul, who directs Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas in El Paso and took charge of the snake shortly after it was found Friday morning.

He said the snake had been slithering around the complex since its owners were evicted over the summer. Though tenants had seen it around the building for months, no one had been able to catch it until Friday.

Paul said the cooler temperatures probably sent the snake inside and through a water pipe that led to the bathroom where it was found.

"People need to take better care of their pets," he said.