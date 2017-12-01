Arrest report: Central Arkansas man named as shooter who injured teen in North Little Rock

Multiple people have identified a Conway man as the person who shot a 17-year-old boy Monday night, according to an arrest report that sheds new light on the shooting.

Emanuel Arnold, 22, faces one count of first-degree battery in the shooting that wounded the teenager, who had a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Authorities found the victim after being dispatched to 107 Mission Road in North Little Rock around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report. The statement said the victim was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The statement said police spoke with Arnold over the phone, and convinced him to meet at the Little Rock Police Department headquarters at 700 West Markham St. An arrest report said police found a handgun in his vehicle.

According to the arrest report, police spoke with Rikki Vazquez-Galvan, who said Arnold went into the Mission Road residence, walked into the kitchen and shot the victim one time. She also identified Arnold as the shooter in a photograph lineup, the report said.

Witness Chanel Ferguson told police the shooter came in through the front door, walked into the kitchen and said “What’s the deal” to the victim. She said the person then shot the youth before leaving the house, according to the report. Another witness, Cody Calhoun, gave a similar account and added that the suspect had a misfire, then racked a round before shooting the victim, the report said.

Authorities also spoke with Malik Bolton, who also said the suspect had a misfire, then racked the slide before shooting and wounding the victim. The report said Bolton identified Arnold as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Arnold was not listed on Pulaski County jail’s inmate roster Thursday night.