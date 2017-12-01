Blytheville couple held in baby's drug death

A Blytheville couple are being held in connection with the death of their infant child from methamphetamine toxicity, according to a news release from Police Chief Ross Thompson.

A probable cause hearing was held Tuesday in Blytheville District Court for Johnny Richard Sr., 30, and Christina Richard, 32, in connection with the death of their 4-month-old boy.

Blytheville District Court Clerk Darla Atchley said District Judge Shannon Langston set bail at $200,000 each. Atchley said no official charges have been filed in connection to the child's death.

On Aug. 20, a deceased infant was brought to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey sent the body to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the release.

The Police Department received the autopsy report Monday indicating methamphetamine toxicity as the cause of death. It was also ruled a homicide, according to the release.

Johnny Richard was charged Nov. 1 with felony possession of methamphetamine. Last year, he was charged with felony lottery fraud and misdemeanor theft of property. Those charges are pending.

Metro on 12/01/2017