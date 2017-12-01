City, county officials OK amendment to description of I-30 project in central Arkansas

The three local jurisdictions involved on the $631.7 million Interstate 30 project through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock have signed off on an amendment to the region’s transportation improvement plan that constitutes the final local action on the project.

Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County authorized Metroplan, the long-range transportation planning agency for central Arkansas, to proceed with the amendment to update the work description of what is known as the 30 Crossing project.

Metroplan needed the approval of the jurisdictions before placing the project on the plan.

“This represents the final action of [Metroplan] on the 30 Crossing project,” Tab Townsell, the Metroplan executive director, said in an email Friday.

Townsell said he also asked that the Arkansas Department of Transportation lift the hold it had placed on $242 million in central Arkansas road construction projects until the work description was amended.

