Ex-Arkansas legislator's corruption trial delayed after nearly 80 new audio recordings found

Former state Sen. Jon Woods’ corruption trial has been delayed because of the discovery of nearly 80 new secret audio recordings made by another former lawmaker accused in a reported kickback scheme.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, citing a Friday court order, that U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks will set a new trial date after a hearing to consider the new evidence. It had originally been set to start Monday.

The government reportedly did not have the 79 tapes made by former state Rep. Micah Neal as of a Nov. 15 letter and had no intention of obtaining them unless they are obtained by defense counsel.

That letter, penned by assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jennen, also stated that Neal’s attorney, Shane Wilkinson of Bentonville, had the recordings and was willing to provide copies of recordings without a subpoena, the newspaper reported.

In September, parties in the case argued over whether some recordings made in secret by Neal, not including those that came to light recently, could be used as evidence. They were eventually deemed admissible.

Neal pleaded guilty in January to receiving kickbacks as part of the scheme in which state General Improvement Fund grants were awarded to Springdale-based Ecclesia College and AmeriWorks, court documents show.

Also indicted in the Woods case are Oren Paris III, president of Ecclesia College, and consultant Randell Shelton Jr., according to the newspaper.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud related to wire or mail transfers of money as well as one count of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a cashier’s check.

Paris and Shelton are named in 14 of the fraud charges, and all three face a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Woods, Paris and Shelton have pleaded not guilty.

