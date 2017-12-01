Subscribe Register Login

Ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Friday, December 01, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

'Embarrassed' Geraldo Rivera apologizes for 'tawdry' memoir

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.


NEW YORK — Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for a memoir published a quarter-century ago that sexual experiences he says he's now "embarrassed" about.

Fox News Channel reporter Rivera in a Friday tweet cites his "tawdry" book and what he calls "consensual events" it describes. He describes its tone as "distasteful" and "disrespectful." He says he's "profoundly sorry" to the women involved as well as anyone else who's offended.

The book, titled "Exposing Myself," was published in 1991.

Rivera's post follows a tweet on Thursday by actress and singer Bette Midler renewing an allegation of being drugged and groped by Rivera and his producer colleague in the 1970s. In her tweet, Midler called for an apology.

Rivera doesn't mention Midler in his tweet.

ARMNAR says... December 1, 2017 at 9:17 a.m.

I've read the first paragraph three times now and still can't make any sense of it. Is there a missing word?

